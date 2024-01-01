Aidan Turner shares details of his raunchy Rivals sex scenes

Aidan Turner has discussed his experience of filming sex scenes for raunchy new erotic drama Rivals.

The 41-year-old actor plays Declan O'Hara in the Disney+ show - while 50-year-old Victoria Smurfit plays his on-screen wife, Maud.

Discussing the sex scenes they filmed together, the Poldark star said he threw himself into the action, explaining, "We didn't care, we just got straight involved."

Going on to detail the awkward nature of intimate scenes, he said, "It's technical but you do have to have a sense of fun about it as well, it can't just be laborious. It's like a dance. There are 50 hairy men hanging around with cameras."

And praising his co-star, Turner added, "Victoria is such a legend, she's a pal, I love her."

Based on the Jilly Cooper novel of the same name, Rivals - also starring Doctor Who legend David Tennant, The Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack, and former EastEnders star Danny Dyer - has proved to be a hit for Disney+, receiving praise from critics and TV fans alike.

Released via the streaming service on 18 October, a second season is tipped to be announced imminently.

Liam Keelan, Disney's senior vice-president of original content for Europe and Africa, told The Times, "Everyone's talking about it. I've seriously never known anything like it. But it's been on the platform for just over a week, so give us a chance, but hopefully more news to come. Suffice to say, we love the show."