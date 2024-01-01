Halle Berry found it hard going back to simply acting after directorial debut

Halle Berry found it hard to go back to just acting after making her directorial debut with the 2020 film Bruised.

The Monster's Ball actress has found it difficult to "stay in her lane" as an actor-for-hire after being involved in every aspect of production for Bruised, which she also starred in.

"It's hard to go back to being just the dancing bear. You have to really try hard to stay in your lane. Be quiet, you're the actor, do what they're telling you and just do it," she said on Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

Podcast host Dax admitted that he found it "so boring" going back to being just an actor after directing and starring in films such as Hit and Run and CHIPS. He explained that he struggled not to say anything when he observed decisions that might waste the production's time and money.

"It's hard to be quiet," Halle stated, to which Dax replied, "Yeah you've got to s**t the f**k up and just..."

The Oscar winner completed his sentence by saying, "...do what you're told."

Since Bruised, Halle has starred in Roland Emmerich's 2022 disaster film Moonfall, the 2024 Netflix action-comedy The Union and the survival horror Never Let Go. She has more involved with the latter film, which was released in September, as she was credited as an executive producer.

During a conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia in December, the Catwoman star revealed she had been thinking about her next directorial project.

"It's a love story at its core but it deals with the supernatural, time travel and the future," she teased at the time.