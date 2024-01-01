Michael Caine recalls young Tom Cruise asking him for acting advice

Michael Caine has recalled how a young Tom Cruise once asked him for acting advice.

In a chapter of his new book, titled Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over: My Guide to Life, the Oscar-winning actor reflected on how he has known the Top Gun star for "over 40 years".

Michael also recounted first meeting Tom at an event for his 1983 comedy drama Educating Rita.

"I turned around and there was this young actor, very polite, asking questions about how not to be just a flash in the pan. That was Tom, probably around the time of Risky Business," he writes, according to an excerpt published by The Sunday Times over the weekend. "I can't remember what I said, but it obviously didn't do him any harm."

Michael was photographed posing with Tom at the Educating Rita screening.

And he went on to note that there was "something special" about the actor, who had already appeared in films such as The Outsiders and Losin' It at the time.

"He had a great attitude, this sense of poise. What interests me is that he is really one of the last true stars in movies," the 91-year-old continues. "People will go to see a film just because he's in it."

Elsewhere, Michael revealed how he was "touched" when Tom attended his 90th birthday celebration in March 2023.

The Hollywood legend's book is set to be released on 7 November.

Previously, Michael unveiled his memoir, titled Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life, in May 2019.