Maggie Smith to be remembered with Broadway light-dimming ceremony

The late Maggie Smith is to be honoured with a Broadway light-dimming ceremony.

Theatre owners have announced that they will dim marquee lights in memory of the iconic actress on 7 November at 6:45 pm.

In a statement, Shubert Organization Chairman and CEO Robert E. Wankel described Smith as a "singular talent".

"Maggie Smith was a singular talent, whose artistry graced stages and screens alike with unmatched depth and wit," he said. "Her legacy as a remarkable actor and an inspiration to countless performers is indelible.

"Broadway joins her admirers worldwide in mourning her loss and celebrating her remarkable contributions. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and all who were touched by her work."

Smith died at the age of 89 on 27 September.

During her prolific career, she appeared in Broadway productions of New Faces of 1956, Private Lives, Night and Day, and Lettice and Lovage. She was nominated for three Tony Awards and took home the prize for the latter production.

"Maggie Smith's performances were many and varied and always memorable," added Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League. "We were lucky enough to have had her grace our stages in Tony-winning and Tony-nominated performances in which her artistry, style, and quick wit shined. Hers was a rare talent that delighted generations of theatregoers and will not soon be forgotten."

The news comes after members of The Broadway League announced that late actors Adrian Bailey and Gavin Creel were to be honoured with dimming ceremonies at only select theatres.

After backlash, committee officials confirmed lights at all theatres would be dimmed, with the event in honour of Bailey taking place last month. A ceremony date for Creel has not yet been shared.