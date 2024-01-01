Selena Gomez hits back at body-shaming comments

Selena Gomez has hit back at body-shaming comments.

Last week, the 32-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez during the American French Film Festival.

In several of the photos from the event, Selena can be seen covering her stomach with her hand, prompting commenters to question whether she was hiding her body.

The star has since taken to TikTok to respond to the criticism surrounding her weight.

"This makes me sick," she said in a now-deleted comment. "I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up."

The Only Murders in the Building actress continued, "I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human."

SIBO, which stands for Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth, is a disorder of excessive bacterial growth in the small intestine. The condition can cause symptoms such as bloating and abdominal pain.

The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker has been open about her health struggles in the past, having been diagnosed with lupus in 2013 and undergone a kidney transplant in 2017.

The star recently revealed that she is unable to have children as a result of her "medical issues".

"I unfortunately ... have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy," she told Vanity Fair in September. "That was something I had to grieve for a while."