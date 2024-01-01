Kris Jenner gifts grandson Rocky letter from Sylvester Stallone

Kris Jenner has gifted her baby grandson Rocky Barker a handwritten letter from Sylvester Stallone.

Rocky, the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, turned one last week.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the Blink-182 drummer posted a framed photo of a personalised note from Sylvester - known for his performance as boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky franchise - that Kardashian matriarch Kris had given the tot to mark the occasion.

"Dear Rocky, my name is Rocky too. Your name is very special is identified with wonderful things," he began the letter. "Life has many challenges you will face - you will need to show dedication and determination! You must never give up on your dreams. Never! Now most importantly, you must always value family, friendship and loyalty over fame and fortune!"

To conclude, the 78-year-old signed the note: "Keep Punching, Sly 'Rocky' Stallone."

In the caption, Travis commented, "One of the most special birthday gifts, thank you @krisJenner @officialslystallone."

Kris later re-posted the snap and thanked Sylvester for taking the time to write the sweet message.

"Sly you are a DREAM. Thank you for this amazing birthday gift for Rocky. We love you," she praised.

And in her own post to celebrate "precious" Rocky's birthday, Kris admitted that it felt just like yesterday when the little boy was born.

"You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!!" the 68-year-old gushed. "I can't wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma. I love you so so much and I can't wait to watch you grow."