Adrian Grenier to be second-time father

Adrian Grenier and his wife Jordan Roemmele are expecting their second child.

On Tuesday, Jordan took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in which she displayed her growing baby bump while holding a rooster with a farm in the background.

She also posted a cute snap of herself kissing Adrian as he held their 16-month-old son Seiko.

"Overjoyed for our incoming (hatching chick emoji)," Jordan captioned the post, with the hashtags indicating the infant is due in the spring and that the gender of the new addition will be a surprise.

Following the happy news, many of the couple's celebrity friends posted congratulatory messages.

"Congratulazioni!! So happy for you all!" gushed actress Debi Mazar, while model Nicole Trunfio wrote, "Yay! Congrats mama bear."

And Kimberly Van Der Beek, wife of actor James Van Der Beek, noted: "Eeeeeeeeek this beautiful baby news brightens the world."

Adrian and Jordan married in 2022 and welcomed Seiko in June 2023.

Back in February, the Entourage star offered insight into his life as a father during an interview for the Today show.

"I don't know if my body can contain the love. I need more (space). It's so expansive that I feel like my body is going to burst. I'm so in love with this kid," he smiled. "He's just absolutely beautiful. And I'm so proud of him already and all he does is poop."