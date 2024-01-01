Artem Chigvintsev claims he lost $100,000 over DV allegations

US Dancing with the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev has claimed that his potential earnings were seriously affected by his recent domestic violence arrest.

"I normally start jobs in November and it goes for 20 weekends," Chigvintsev alleged in recently filed court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

"After the mugshot and the arrest based on her false allegations, I was taken off the website faculty list, resulting in a loss of over $100,000 (£78,000) in income."

Chigvintsev was left off the currently airing DWTS season 33 roster ahead of his arrest.

News broke in August that Chigvintsev had been arrested following an alleged altercation with now-estranged wife Nikki Garcia. Chigvintsev was released on bail the same day, one month before a judge declined to charge the Russian dance pro.

"While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence," Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a press release at the time.

Since the arrest, Chigvintsev and Garcia, also known by her pro wrestling name, Nikki Bella, have each filed for divorce.

The former wrestler is seeking full custody of their four-year-old son, Matteo, while Chigvintsev has requested joint custody.

In Chigvintsev's latest court documents, he is requesting that Garcia cover his lost earnings, house rent and a portion of his legal fees.