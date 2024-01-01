Khloé Kardashian throws 8th birthday bash for niece Dream

Dream Kardashian has celebrated her birthday, soccer-style.

The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna (who now goes by her birth name, Angela White) turned eight on Sunday and her family showered her with love - including a football-themed party courtesy of her aunt Khloé Kardashian.

The reality star shared pics from the event on her Instagram Stories, showing everything from a towering cake covered in soccer balls to matching jerseys for each of the birthday girl's guests. The pale blue shirts read DK8 on the front and Dreamville on the back.

Other footage from the party shows guests - including Khloé's two-year-old son, Tatum - playing football in the garden.

White also featured her now eight-year-old daughter on her social media on her special day, posting a sweet birthday tribute.

The Doom rapper - who split from Rob in 2017 - shared several photos of herself and Dream, whom she dubbed her "best friend", throughout the years in an Instagram post.

"I'm so grateful for every moment spent with you, @dream. You mean the world to me," she wrote in the caption.

"Happy 8th Birthday to the most beautiful, smartest, funniest girl in the world. I'm so blessed that God decided to make me your mother."