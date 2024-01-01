Whoopi Goldberg claims bakery owner 'refused' to make her cake over political views

Whoopi Goldberg has alleged a bakery owner "refused" to make her some cakes due to her political views.

While celebrating her 69th birthday on The View on Wednesday, the TV personality and her co-hosts were presented with a tray of mini cakes.

Whoopi explained that the dessert was called Charlotte Russe - which is made of layers of sponge cake, cream, and fruit - and was a favourite of her late mother, Emma Harris.

However, the Oscar-winning actress went on to describe how she had a difficult time obtaining the cherry-topped cakes from a bakery.

"Now, I should tell you, Charlotte Russe has no political leanings, and the place that made these refused to make them for me," she explained as audience members gasped.

In response, co-host Sunny Hostin asked, "Oh really?" and Sara Haines spat out her bite of cake, earning laughs from the crowd.

"They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I'm not telling you who made them," Whoopi continued, before theorising, "It can't be because I'm a woman, but perhaps they did not like my politics. But that's O.K. because you know what? Listen, this is my mother's celebration. Pick these up and celebrate with me and my mom. Thank you everyone for celebrating my birthday today."

The 69-year-old voiced support for Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, and has been critical of president-elect Donald Trump.

Representatives for The View have not yet responded to Whoopi's comments.

However, editors at Entertainment Weekly reported that it was Holtermann's Bakery in Staten Island that had provided the cakes.

In response to Whoopi's allegation, owner Jill Holtermann confirmed the star had requested the desserts two weeks ago, but she wasn't able to fulfil the order as a result of "trouble with our boilers".

"I said to Whoopi, 'I can't do it right now," the baker recalled to the outlet. "We have so many things going on with my boiler, because the building is from 1930, so, when she called me, I had no idea (if we could) be baking everything."

Jill also maintained the rejection of Whoopi's order was "not because of political" affiliations.