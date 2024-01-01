Brooks Nader gets tattoo removed amid new romance rumours

Brooks Nader is in the process of getting rid of the matching tattoo she had inked with her Dancing with the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.

"It was a lapse in judgement on my part," the supermodel told TMZ. "I'm already in the process of removing it."

When asked if this meant the relationship was over, Nader laughed, "I wouldn't call it a relationship. You don't have to be dating someone to make out."

Savchenko however has this week defended his decision to break up with the Sports Illustrated swimsuit star via text message.

"When I wrote that down, it felt like it was perfect, you know, because the moment you start a conversation, you might get lost, so it's better to just write it down," the professional ballroom dancer explained.

Savchenko and Nader competed on Season 33 of the hit dance show earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that the newly single model has been spotted canoodling with Airbnb billionaire Brian Chesky.

The Silicone Valley co-founder and CEO, who's worth some $9 billion (£7.1 billion), and Nader - who divorced husband Billy Haire in May after four years of marriage - reportedly started talking after Nader split with Savchenko and were hanging out together at a Halloween soiree in New York.