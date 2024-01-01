Gisele Bündchen admits there's 'no guide to life' following pregnancy announcement

Gisele Bündchen has shared her first Instagram post since announcing her pregnancy.

The 44-year-old supermodel, who is expecting a baby with partner Joaquim Valente, shared a photo of herself sitting on the pier by her Florida home, holding a coffee mug.

"There's no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow," she wrote. "But remember everything you are, is a choice! To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to."

She added, "Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live."

The photo didn't show any sign of her baby bump, but it's believed she is around five or six months pregnant.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed she was holding a book about the loss of a parent in a second snap.

"Gisele, are you OK? The book is very sad," asked one follower. "I am worried," added another.

Gisele married NFL star Tom Brady in 2009 and the pair split in 2002, finalising their divorce last year. They share two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian nine.

The model has been dating Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim since 2023 after her son Benjamin trained at his academy in Florida.

In October, sources told People magazine the couple is looking forward to welcoming their new addition.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," they said in a statement.