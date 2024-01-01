Gwyneth Paltrow's 'mom group' messages lit up over Timothée Chalamet kiss scene

Gwyneth Paltrow's phone lit up with messages from her "mom group" after she recently filmed a kissing scene with Timothée Chalamet.

Last month, paparazzi photos showing the Oscar-winning actress locking lips with the Dune star for a sequence in the upcoming sports drama Marty Supreme went viral on social media.

Reflecting on the reaction during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Gwyneth admitted it was her mum friends who had the most questions.

"You're trying to have this scene, you know it's a private moment, and then there are paparazzi," she said. "All my mom group texts were like, 'Oh my God.' They were on fire. It was pretty funny."

While Gwyneth is now mainly focused on growing her lifestyle business Goop, her brother Jake Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin convinced her to return to acting for Marty Supreme.

"My brother, who is a filmmaker, was like, 'This is a great director (Josh Safdie), and you should meet with him.' So I did, and he was so nice. And then Apple found out that, of course, Timothée Chalamet was in it, (and) that sealed the deal," the 52-year-old laughed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Gwyneth shared that she is learning Italian and showed off her new skill by stating, "I'm Gwyneth Paltrow, the founder of Goop" in the language.

"I'm learning Italian. I speak Spanish, pretty much. You would definitely think I spoke Spanish if you heard me speak Spanish, but I still make mistakes. I speak enough French to get around and chat," she smiled.

A potential release date for Marty Supreme has not yet been announced.