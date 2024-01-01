Dolph Lundgren cancer free after nine-year battle

Dolph Lundgren has revealed he is now cancer free after a nine-year battle with the disease.

The Expendables star announced he had beaten doctors' former predictions, having previously been given less than three years to live.

Dolph, 67, took to social media this week to share the news he was about to have his "last tumour" removed via a lung ablation - a lung cancer treatment that does not involve surgery and instead uses either heat or extreme cold to destroy cancer cells.

"Here I am at UCLA, I'm about to go in and get rid of that last tumour," the Swedish actor said in a video shot from his Los Angeles hospital bed. "Since there are no cancer cells in my body anymore, I guess I'll be cancer-free, so I'm looking forward to this procedure."

He added the experience of living with cancer had helped him learn to embrace life moment to moment.

"It's been a rough ride and really taught me how to live in the moment and enjoy every moment of life," Dolph said. "I mean, it's the only way to go."

Dolph revealed in May 2023 that he had been fighting cancer for eight years. At the time, the action-movie star speculated about whether his past use of steroids for bodybuilding may have been a factor in developing the disease.