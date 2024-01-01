Daniel Craig apologises for Quantum of Solace 'nightmare'

Daniel Craig has admitted his second James Bond film was a disaster, as he had to make many of the scenes up himself.

The star won critical acclaim as 007 in 2006's Casino Royale but its 2008 follow up left critics cold, before a return to form with Sam Mendes' 2012 effort, Skyfall.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Craig explained that industrial action in Hollywood led to him improvising several scenes, a process he described as a, "f**king nightmare".

"Paul Haggis did a pass on the script, then he went off and joined a picket line, and we didn't have writers, so we didn't have a script," he explained. "We probably should never have gone and started production, but we did.

"I ended up writing a lot of that film - I probably shouldn't really say, and I do not want a credit, it's fine - but we were in that state because that's what we're allowed to do. I was allowed to work."

Criticising a film critics regard as his one Bond misfire, he adds: "Under WGA (Writers' Guild of America) rules we were allowed to work with a director and write scenes. But there's some amazing stunt sequences in that, and I'm still bearing the pins to prove it, so in that sense there's a lot of great stuff in it, but it just didn't quite work. The storytelling wasn't there. And that's the abject lesson: going to start a movie without a script."