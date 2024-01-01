Cynthia Erivo discusses physical bond with Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo has opened up about the physical and near-psychic bond she shares with Ariana Grande.

The British star, 37, and chart-topping singer Grande, 31, have soared to the top of the box office following the release of the smash hit film Wicked - Part I.

While on the promotional trail, the pair drew attention as they were often spotted holding hands while sitting through interviews or walking red carpets.

Speaking about their bond on The Drew Barrymore Show, Erivo said, "We walk hand-in-hand very often. Like, if we're not walking hand-in-hand, we'll find each other somewhere."

She continued, "I think we assume that physical connection can only be romantic... (some people are) a bit afraid of physical connection."

The Elphaba actress went on to explain that she and Grande have become so close they are able to communicate entire conversations without even speaking.

She revealed, "Sometimes you can't say anything and you're in a room ... it's just like a squeeze of a hand and that's sometimes how she and I communicate.

"We might be talking to someone or I might need to, like, communicate something to her. It's just a squeeze of the hand or just a pinch of a finger, you know, or a hug. ... However we need to communicate, it is how we need to communicate."

Wicked - Part I is out now and Part II is due to hit cinemas in November 2025.