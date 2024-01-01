Matt Rife denies having plastic surgery

Matt Rife has hit back at rumours he has had plastic surgery on his face.

The 29-year-old stand-up comedian has drawn scrutiny from some fans who think his lips look plumper and his jaw more square since he emerged in the spotlight a decade ago.

But the Lucid: A Crowd Work Special star has laughed off speculation about his changing appearance in his new book, Your Mom's Gonna Love Me.

Saying the only thing that has changed him is time, the American star writes, per PageSix, "Puberty, after its sweet time for more than 20 years, finally decided to hit me square in the face."

The Netflix star went on to declare that he went from looking like "a 13-year-old" to his "actual age-like an actual grown-ish man" in mere months.

He listed changes including getting "wider", his features becoming "more prominent," and enjoying a growth spurt that made him a "few inches taller."

While working out at the gym with his friend Dane Cook also helped the star change the appearance of his body.

He revealed, "I started every day off by lifting. It cleared my head" - and went on to acknowledge that his "bizarrely stunted journey through puberty" inspired "a million-and-one internet conspiracies".

Taking aim at plastic surgeons who have speculated he has enjoyed facial injections or other operations, Rife hit back at them for having a "frightening lack of common sense."

Your Mom's Gonna Love Me is out now.