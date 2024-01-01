Liza Minnelli memoir optioned for TV series

Liza Minnelli's upcoming memoir will also become a television series.

The star's memoir, which she is still writing and is still unnamed, is due for release in early 2026.

Now, the actress has partnered with Warner Bros. TV to develop the project for the small screen.

The 78-year-old is writing the book with her long-time collaborator, Michael Feinstein. The development of the series will be led by her former agent, Sam Haskell, who is now the founder of production company, Magnolia Hill.

Both the book and the television series will focus on Liza's experience with substance use disorder (SUD).

The Oscar-winning star told how she almost didn't go ahead with the project, as it was always something she thought would be made posthumously.

"I couldn't think of a more fitting collaborator for this incredibly personal project," she said. "I can't wait to share my story with the world...My belief was always, 'Tell it when I'm gone!' SUD isn't about willpower or strength. It is about the wiring of our brains, it is about how genetics impact our lives and the lives of those we love... and it is now time to remove shame and stigma. I'm grateful to experience longevity by working on recovery every day of my life."

Minnelli was born to parents Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli. The story will touch on her upbringing and the effect it had on her life.

"Liza's story is one of the most extraordinary, inspiring, and unforgettable in entertainment history," said Haskell in a statement. "It is an honour to have the opportunity to bring her incredible life to the screen, and I am thrilled to continue our long-standing friendship through this collaboration."