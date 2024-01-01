Khloe Kardashian claims previous therapist 'told something private to a tabloid'

Khloe Kardashian has claimed her previous therapist sold secrets about her to a tabloid.

The reality star has told how she believes private information she disclosed was leaked by her therapist.

Khloe was seeing the therapist while she was going through her divorce from Lamar Odom.

"I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid," she told Bustle. "And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there's no way this could have gotten out there."

She continued, "I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore."

The 40-year-old added, "It was very jarring and sort of unbelievable, but there's not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else. The place that I felt the safest was the gym."

In previous episodes of The Kardashians, Khloe's sister Kim had tried to convince her to return to therapy. Now she has - on Kim's insistence.

"She's really lovely and I really like her," she said, admitting that initially she "dragged her feet."

After her first few sessions, she revealed, "I was like, 'Wow, OK, this is good. I needed this.' And my therapist was like, 'I think you should come three days a week.' She was like, 'You really need to be here.' It all worked out."