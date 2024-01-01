Ralph Fiennes backs Cillian Murphy to play Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter TV series

Ralph Fiennes would be pleased to see Cillian Murphy take on the role of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter TV series.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, a viewer called in and asked the British actor for his take on the rumour that the Oppenheimer star is in the running to play the villain in the upcoming HBO adaptation.

In response, Ralph indicated he would be onboard with Cillian taking over his famous part.

"Cillian is a fantastic actor," he said. "That's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian. Yeah."

Ralph didn't offer any further comment on the topic.

The 61-year-old first portrayed Voldemort in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth instalment of the film saga based on the beloved fantasy book series written by J.K. Rowling.

He went on to appear in the four other films in the franchise, culminating in 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2.

Back in 2023, producers at Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO announced that they had ordered a scripted "decade-long series" which will be a "faithful adaptation" of the Harry Potter books.

Casting details and a potential release date are yet to be confirmed.

Previously, Ralph indicated he would return to the Wizarding World if he had the chance.

"Sure, of course," he told Variety in November 2022, adding: "No question about it."

The English actor is currently promoting the new mystery thriller, Conclave.