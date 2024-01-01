Sylvester Stallone admits he was a 'coward' for breaking up with Jennifer Flavin with a letter

Sylvester Stallone has admitted he was a "coward" for breaking up with Jennifer Flavin with a letter.

The 78-year-old actor and filmmaker has confessed he once broke up with his now-wife in a letter he sent via FedEx in 1994 after six years of dating.

Sylvester recalled the blunder during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox Nation on Tuesday.

"That's the most insincere breakup you can get," he said, admitting that he was a "coward" for writing the letter. "You put it down in words 'cause you don't have the guts to do it face to face."

The Rocky star went on to explain that he now believes he tried to avoid breaking up with Jennifer in person at the time because "a part of (him) didn't want to" end the relationship.

Despite the rough patch, Sylvester eventually realised Jennifer was the right woman for him.

"I mean I couldn't live without her," the Rambo actor gushed about the former model and entrepreneur. "I mean she is my everything. My sun and my moon. Everything."

Jennifer opened up about receiving the letter in a 1994 interview with People.

"He sent me a six-page handwritten letter, in pen. It was pretty sloppy," she revealed at the time. "You can't just write somebody off in a letter after six years. It's not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk."

Despite the brief break-up, the couple tied the knot in 1997 and have three daughters together, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

Jennifer filed for divorce from the actor in August 2022 but they reconciled the following month.