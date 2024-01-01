Bill Murray defends Saturday Night Live amid criticism

Bill Murray has defended Saturday Night Live amid recent criticism.

The veteran actor and comedian has come out in support of the cast of the late-night sketch comedy show after critics branded it "lousy".

During an appearance on the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, Bill - who was a member of the SNL cast from 1977 to 1980 - insisted the show is as good as it has ever been.

"People always give me a hard time about, 'Oh, the original show was so great and it's lousy now,'" the 74-year-old said. "And I say, 'No, it's not.' The show that's on now, they do stuff that's just as good as anybody ever did, all the time."

The Ghostbusters star went on to reveal that he's planning to return to the show to celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary.

"I told 'em I'd like to host one this year. So maybe if I get organised," he told the podcast hosts. "I think I did it two other times when I was there. I'd like to try it one more time. It might be the last time to try it."

Bill then admitted that he could never be as good a host as musician Ray Charles, who hosted an episode of the sketch show in November 1977.

"There's only one that stands above all others," Bill stated. "It was Ray Charles. (He) completely buries every other entertainer I've ever met or worked with or read about."

"Ray Charles knew all his lines cold," the Groundhog Day actor continued. "Ray Charles came in and played solo, he played with The Raelettes, he played with his sceptre and he played with the Saturday Night Live orchestra. And he may have played with his quintet as well. And he killed and murdered every single one of (his performances)."