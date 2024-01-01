Selena Gomez responds to criticism of her Spanish

Selena Gomez has responded to Mexican actor and comedian Eugenio Derbez's criticism of her Spanish in her latest film, Emilia Pérez.

In a since-deleted episode of the Hablando de Cine podcast, he described Gomez's Spanish-speaking abilities as "indefensible".

"I watched (Emilia Pérez) with people, and every time she had a scene, we looked at each other to say, 'Wow, what is this?'" he explained.

"I understand where you are coming from. I'm sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given," Gomez wrote in the comments section of a podcast clip that had been reposted on TikTok.

"Doesn't take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie."

According to Variety, Podcast host Gaby Meza echoed Derbez's opinion. While she commended Gomez's efforts and said she is a "very talented actress", she added, "Spanish is not her main language, not her secondary or fifth.

"I feel like she doesn't know what she's saying," Meza opined. "If she doesn't know what she's saying, she can't give her acting any nuance."

Gomez speaks both Spanish and English in the film, which also stars Zoe Saldana and earned a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Derbez has since apologised for his comments.