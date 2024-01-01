Katie Holmes denies report claiming daughter has trust fund from Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes has rejected a report claiming her daughter Suri Cruise is the beneficiary of trust fund started by Tom Cruise.

Last week, editors at the Mail Online published an article in which they alleged Suri is a millionaire after she came into a "great deal" of money when she turned 18 on 18 April.

They also reported that Katie had established her own trust fund for Suri.

But taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Dawson's Creek actress set the record straight.

"Completely false," she wrote over a screenshot of the article. "Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up."

In the accompanying caption, the 45-year-old simply added, "Enough."

Representatives for the publication have not yet responded to Katie's comments.

The Rare Objects star and Top Gun: Maverick actor welcomed Suri in April 2006 and wed in Italy later that year.

However, the celebrity couple split in June 2012, with their divorce finalised the following month. Katie was granted custody of Suri.

And while the Ohio native rarely speaks about her only child, in an interview for Glamour published in April 2023, she reflected on how important it was for her that Suri have as normal a life as possible.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person," she gushed.