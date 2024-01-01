Bryce Dallas Howard wants to work with father Ron Howard 'very badly'

Bryce Dallas Howard is eager to work with her director father Ron Howard.

The Jurassic World actress appeared as an extra as a youngster in her father's films Parenthood, Apollo 13, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and A Beautiful Mind before landing her first speaking role in 2004's Book of Love.

Bryce has yet to work with her father since becoming an adult actor - and she is keen to rectify this.

"When I was like seven, I was an extra, but I've never worked with him professionally as an actor, with dialogue and all of that," Bryce said recently at Steel City Con in Pennsylvania, reports People. "But I want to. I want to very badly. And I would always sort of harass him about it. And now I'm like, 'Let's talk, dude.'"

The 43-year-old also reflected on spending her childhood on the sets of her father's films, recalling that she tried on the mermaid's tail from Splash and the alien's head from Cocoon during the 1980s.

"My childhood was going and spending time with him on set," she shared. "For a few reasons. One is I'm the oldest of four, and so I wanted to be on set, and so it just made it easier, one less kid for my mom to be wrangling during the day. So I was really kind of tagging along with him. And also because he was working professionally from the time he was 18 months old, and his parents (actor Rance and Jean Speegle Howard) were in the industry. He just thought it was normal to bring your kid to work every day."