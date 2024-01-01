Beyoncé 'could not be prouder' of Blue Ivy's movie debut

Beyoncé has congratulated her daughter Blue Ivy Carter on her performance in Mufasa: The Lion King.

The Formation singer reprises her voice-acting role for the part of Nala in the follow-up to the 2019 remake of the 1994 animated Disney classic, The Lion King.

In addition, Blue makes her feature film debut as Kiara, Simba and Nala's daughter, who is the cub princess of the Pride Lands.

Taking to Instagram following the premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night, Beyoncé praised her eldest child for her commitment to the role.

"My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining," she captioned two snaps of the 12-year-old posing in a gold lamé ballgown.

Beyoncé was joined by husband JAY-Z and her mother Tina Knowles at the event.

The premiere comes a day after rapper Jay, real name Shawn Carter, was hit with a civil lawsuit in which he was accused, along with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, of raping a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000.

He denied all allegations and described a mediation request as a "blackmail attempt".

"(The allegations are) so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?" he stated.

Beyoncé has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 20 December.