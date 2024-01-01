Jeremy Allen White lands voice role in The Mandalorian & Grogu

Jeremy Allen White will voice Jabba the Hutt's son in the upcoming Star Wars movie The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The Bear actor, who was nominated for a Golden Globe on Monday, has been tapped to voice Rotta the Hutt, the son of the slug-like crime lord, in the film continuation of The Mandalorian TV series.

The casting marks the Shameless star's first major franchise since finding fame with the restaurant-based comedy-drama The Bear.

Plot details for The Mandalorian & Grogu are scarce, however, the involvement of Rotta the Hutt gives some indication of the storyline.

Jabba the Hutt appeared in the 1983 film Return of the Jedi, in which he enslaved Princess Leia before she strangled him to death. The TV shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett are set in the years after his death and depict a fight for Jabba's power and territory. Two of his cousins made a play for his throne but were defeated by Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison.

With the casting of Rotta the Hutt, it seems likely that Morrison will return as the bounty hunter.

Filming wrapped on the project earlier this month, with Pedro Pascal reprising his role as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian alongside Grogu, who is affectionately referred to as Baby Yoda. Sigourney Weaver also has an undisclosed role.

The Mandalorian & Grogu, directed and co-written by Jon Favreau, marks the first Star Wars film to be released following 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. It is slated to open in cinemas on 22 May 2026.

White's casting was first reported by Jeff Sneider on the YouTube series, The Kristian Harloff Show, on Monday. It has since been confirmed by Variety and Deadline.