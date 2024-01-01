NEWS Chris Evans to return to Marvel in Avengers: Doomsday Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Evans will reportedly make a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday.



The actor will reportedly be involved with the 2026 Avengers team-up movie, although the exact nature of his role is unknown, according to The Wrap.



Evans concluded his run as Steve Rogers/Captain America in Avengers: Endgame in 2019 and gave the moniker to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who will lead his first Captain America movie next year with Brave New World.



However, Evans could return as Steve Rogers, although he was an old man at the end of Endgame, or he could be playing an entirely new character altogether.



His longtime Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. is also returning to the Marvel fold with Doomsday. The former Iron Man star shocked audiences at San Diego Comic-Con in July when he revealed he would be playing Victor Von Doom/Doctor Doom.



If Evans is involved, he will once again be directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, who are also returning to the MCU to helm Doomsday and its direct sequel Avengers: Secret Wars.



The Knives Out actor made a brief return to the MCU earlier this year when he had an extended cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. While it initially looked like he was playing Captain America again, it was swiftly revealed he was reprising his role as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch from his Fantastic Four movies.



Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on 1 May 2026.

