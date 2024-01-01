Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie offered eye-watering amount to appear on-screen together

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been offered an eye-watering amount of money to appear on-screen together again.

The former couple, who are still in the middle of acrimonious divorce proceedings, have been offered $60 million (£49.9 million) to star in a movie together.

The film is a love story based on the book The Hotel Martinez, which is set during World War II.

Director Danny Rossner, who has been at the helm of movies including 2001: A Space Travesty and The Ultimate Weapon, wants to re-unite the warring pair to star opposite each other.

"Right now, I think, Brad Pitt's in the $20 million (£15.65 million) to $25 million (£19.5 million) range (per movie) and Angelina Jolie is in the $15 million (£11.7 million) range," he told the New York Post.

"In the 50-percent range above their going rate is what we're prepared to offer."

When it was pointed out to him that the love scenes between the pair might be awkward, Danny said he would be happy to adjust the script.

"Then (the scenes) would disappear," he said. "That is the beauty of having the right to adjust the screenplay. But they're certainly important for character development."

He continued, "If we can have a cease fire between Israel and Lebanon, (Pitt and Jolie) can put their differences aside and come together to build a bridge and make this movie."

He admitted he wanted the couple as stars of the film because it would mean "guaranteed success if they come on. There's not even a second place. It's a slam dunk with them."

Brad and Angelina met on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004. They became a couple soon after and share six children together.

They married in 2014, and Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.

Despite being declared legally single in 2019, they are still resolving the financial side of their split.