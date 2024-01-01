Nicole Kidman reacts to Golden Globe nomination

Nicole Kidman has been inundated with congratulatory messages from "all over the world" following her Golden Globes nod.

Nominations for the 2025 awards were announced on Monday, with Nicole, 57, up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her new film Babygirl.

She goes head to head with Angelina Jolie, Tilda Swinton, Fernanda Torres, Kate Winslet and Pamela Anderson for the prize.

"I'm just really grateful that we're included as a film because we get to go and it brings enormous amount of attention," Nicole gushed to Access. "It's global the way in which people respond to the Golden Globes. I got texts from all over the world going congratulations so that shows the power of it."

In the film, Nicole stars as high-powered CEO Romy who embarks on a risky affair with her much younger intern Sam, played by 28-year-old Harris Dickinson.

On the subject of Babygirl's steamy sex scenes, Nicole said it's up to the audience to make their own minds up.

"It's hard for me because I'm in it," she began. "I just love that everyone has different responses to different scenes and that makes it an experience."

The erotic thriller debuted at the Venice International Film Festival in August and begins hitting cinema screens on Christmas Day.

The 2025 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday 5 January in Los Angeles.