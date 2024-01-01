Mango fashion boss dies in fall from cliff

Isak Andic, founder and chairman of fast fashion brand Mango, has died in Collbató, Spain, after falling to his death while exploring caves.

The businessman slipped and fell more than 100 metres from a cliff while hiking with relatives in the Montserrat caves, a police spokesperson said.

Mango CEO Toni Ruiz paid tribute to the non-executive chairman and founder after his "unexpected" death on Saturday near Barcelona.

"His departure leaves a huge void but all of us are, in some way, his legacy and the testimony of his achievements," she said. "In these extremely difficult times we share the pain of the family as if it were our own."

Andic's family moved from Türkiye to Spain when he was young.

He opened Mango's first store in Barcelona in 1984 and over the following decades has helped Mango grow into one of Europe's leading fast fashion brands.

The Mango SoHo Flagship Store in New York City opened on 20 November 2008, with Ashley Olsen one of the many stars in attendance.

From the autumn of 2011, Kate Moss was Mango's muse, starring in its campaign ads. She was later replaced by Australian model Miranda Kerr.

To mark its 40th anniversary in 2024, Mango announced a capsule collection designed in collaboration with Victoria Beckham.

Mango has 2700 stores in 120 markets around the world.