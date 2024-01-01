James Kennedy's partner Ally Lewber speaks out after DV arrest

James Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, has addressed his arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me," Lewber wrote via Instagram Story.

"I'm OK and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time."

TMZ reported on Thursday that police were dispatched to a Los Angeles home after they received a call about an argument between a man and a woman.

Witnesses had allegedly seen the London-born Vanderpump Rules star, real name James Georgiou, grabbing a woman.

Officers who responded to the scene did not see any visible injuries and he was released on a $20,000 bond.

Kennedy's attorneys released their own statement about the incident on Friday, which read, "We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James. We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city's attorneys will decide not to file formal charges."

Lewber has previously denied fellow Bravo stars Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's claims that they witnessed Kennedy being physically abusive toward her.

Kennedy has had a widely publicised battle with alcohol addiction and anger management over the years.