Keanu Reeves hints about appearance in John Wick 5 movie: 'You can never say never'

Keanu Reeves has revealed whether he's planning on appearing in the John Wick 5 movie.

The 60-year-old actor has starred as John Wick in the hit franchise for the past 10 years.

The first film was released in 2014, and it's now been confirmed that a fifth movie is in development.

However, Keanu has admitted he's not sure he's fit enough to take the lead role.

"You can never say never," he said on CBS This Morning.

"But my knees right now are saying, 'You can't do another John Wick. So, my heart does, but I don't know if my knees can do it...'"

The film is believed to have been in the works since 2020.

At the end of the fourth film, it appeared the character of John Wick had died, although the scene was ambiguous, leaving it open for another instalment.

The movies have gone from strength to strength in terms of box office earnings. The first film grossed $86 million (£67 million), the second one made $171.5 million (£135.3 million), the third made $327.3 million (£258 million), and the fourth instalment, which was released in March 2023 made $440 million (£346.9 million).

In November it was revealed that Eva Longoria was an angel investor on the original film, investing $6 million (£4.73 million) in the movie. She recently said her only regret was not investing in the entire franchise.