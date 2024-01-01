Alec Baldwin owes wife 'everything' for her support during Rust trial

Alec Baldwin has told how he owes his wife Hilaria "everything" for her support during the Rust trial.

The actor was holding a prop gun on the set of Rust in 2021 when it was accidentally discharged. The gun killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured movie director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was charged with manslaughter and stood trial in July, but the case was dismissed after it was discovered the prosecution withheld evidence.

Now the 66-year-old has told how his wife Hilaria, 40, helped him get through the past few years.

"I owe my wife everything," he told David Duchovny on the Fail Better podcast.

"She is the most spiritually ascended human being I've ever met, and she was kind to me and supportive of me."

He continued, "You're a guy, you fall in love with somebody, and you're like, 'What can I do to make my wife safe?' And I couldn't do anything to stop what was happening to me."

He revealed that while he was relieved the case was dismissed, he would have liked the jury to make the ruling.

"The judge cancelled the case. She ruled that it was dismissed with prejudice, which I'm very grateful for ... it was, I think, a very informed decision on her part. But if I'd gone all the way and gotten a verdict, that's a little bit better, 'cause a bunch of people in the jury (would've) considered the facts and we would've presented so much more."

He added, "So for me, I'm gonna take a break. I don't wanna talk about this for a while. I wanna kind of like, you know, take a nap."