Adriana Lima marries Andre Lemmers

Adriana Lima has secretly tied the knot with her partner Andre Lemmers.

The 43-year-old supermodel shared the news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, uploading a photo of her and Andre's hands entwined, with her new diamond band sitting below a huge engagement ring.

"Officcially (sic) Mrs Lima Lemmers AKA Limers," she captioned the snap, adding ring and bride emojis.

The image was set to the sound of Marilyn Monroe singing I Wanna Be Loved by You.

Adriana didn't offer up any more details, but the photo appears to have been taken during her recent trip to Abu Dhabi. She's wearing the same white shorts and waistcoat she posed in while visiting the city's sand dunes - which can clearly be seen in the background of the marriage announcement photo.

Brazilian beauty Adriana began dating film producer Andre in 2021, but they never publicly announced an engagement.

The couple have two-year-old son Cyan together, as well as their blended children from past relationships; the Victoria's Secret Angel shares two daughters with ex-husband Marko Jaric and Andre has a son and daughter.

Discussing their relationship in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Adriana gushed, "We're quite similar (in) personality so we have the same thoughts and same, like, vibes, everything. So it's easy for us to agree to things."