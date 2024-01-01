Elizabeth Hurley uses spreadsheet to keep track of family's Christmas duties

Elizabeth Hurley uses a spreadsheet to keep track of who's doing what at Christmas.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress invites her whole family and a bunch of friends to her house for several days over Christmas. Everybody is assigned a set job in preparing Christmas dinner and Elizabeth uses a spreadsheet to keep on top of it.

"The actual Christmas dinner we all chip in. My sister does the potatoes because she does the best roast potatoes in the world. I normally do the turkey and set my alarm very early to come down and put it in the Aga," the 59-year-old told Grazia magazine. "My mother makes the Christmas cake, that's her tradition, and my aunt sends a Christmas pudding. I organise it all on an Excel sheet, just so I know what everyone is doing."

The Bedazzled star then went on to reveal their Christmas Day traditions, from watching The Sound of Music and the King's Speech to eating lots of Quality Street chocolates.

"With my mother we always watch the Queen's speech, well the King's speech now, so we try to finish lunch in time for that. Then we have a mini party for whoever is staying in the house," she divulged. "But daytime we're just flopping and eating Quality Street - a lot of Quality Street. Trying to go for dog walks, but more often than not feeling too lazy to, and playing with our presents of course."