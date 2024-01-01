Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes considering spending Christmas abroad

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes are considering celebrating Christmas abroad next year.

The Succession actor and Bodyguard actress, who have been married for 20 years, are thinking about doing "something different" for Christmas now that their children are adults.

During an appearance on the Dish podcast, the 50-year-old actor explained that he felt "resentful" of the fact that he did the bulk of the cooking and cleaning last year because their children left the house after eating dinner on Christmas Day.

"Keeley and I, now we want to sort of mix it up a bit. I think partly it's a function of the kids getting older so I think we want to sort of, maybe not this year but next year, go away and do something different," he said.

"It's awful to say but I felt a bit sort of resentful of the washing up last year. Everyone sort of ate very quickly and the kids sort of left to go and see their girlfriends or boyfriends. I sound like a terrible Grinch now but I think it would be nice to go somewhere else and do (something different)."

Matthew and Keeley share two children - Maggie, 20, and Ralph, 18 - while the Line of Duty star has an older son, Myles, from her first marriage.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor noted that their kids are of an age where they don't enjoy spending quality time with their parents.

"They don't really want to be with us anymore... We're going to go away after Christmas for a bit of sun and we asked them if they wanted to come and they said no," he shared.