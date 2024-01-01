Julianne Hough congratulates ex-husband on engagement

Julianne Hough has congratulated her ex-husband Brooks Laich on his engagement to Katrin Tanja Davidsdottir.

The Dancing With the Stars co-host reached out to her former spouse after he and Davidsdottir announced their engagement.

"Forever feels just right with you!" Davidsdottir captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday.

Within half an hour, Hough had commented on the post, expressing her good wishes for the newly affianced couple.

"Congratulations. I'm so happy for you both as you step into this beautiful new chapter together," she wrote. "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!"

Laich was quick to reply, writing, "Thank you for the kind words, much love Jules!"

Laich's romance with Davidsdottir was confirmed in summer 2021, more than a year after he and Hough announced in May 2020 that they had split following nearly three years of marriage.

The former Los Angeles Kings player and the pro dancer tied the knot in June 2017, but by December 2019, they had sparked breakup speculation after Hough was spotted without her wedding ring.

It was confirmed in January 2020 that the duo were "having problems".

Hough filed divorce papers in November 2020, and they finalised their split in June 2022.