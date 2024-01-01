Gwyneth Paltrow sparks Spotify Wrapped fake information conspiracy

Gwyneth Paltrow has sparked a conspiracy theory that Spotify Wrapped lied about listener data.

Music fans approach the end of the year with excitement and trepidation as the streaming service Spotify reveals the artists and songs that individual users have listened to the most over the past 12 months.

But the 2024 results saw music fans around the world question the information they were presented with - with many insisting the music and artists listed were not their true top choices.

Now Oscar-winning star Paltrow has added to the conspiracy theory by insisting her favourite musician was not represented in her end-of-year roundup.

During a question and answer session with her lifestyle brand Goop, Paltrow was asked, "What was on your Spotify wrapped?"

Sharing her displeasure at her results, the Shakespeare In Love star replied, "My data was not accurate.

"I listened to João Gilberto, like at dinner parties, but it has him as my number one artist, and that's impossible because I had it on a couple times but not enough to warrant that spot."

Spotify faced a number of conspiracy theories from music fans over the course of 2024 - with many challenging the fact that Taylor Swift featured in their most listened-to lists despite minimal listening to the Purple Haze singer's work.

And earlier in the year, some fans complained that Spotify appeared to be disproportionately playing music by Sabrina Carpenter via the autoplay function - leading some to theorise that her popularity in 2024 had been inflated as a result.