Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle divorce after eight-year battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally reached a divorce settlement after more than eight years of legal fighting.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on 19 September 2016, after two years of marriage and 12 years together, citing irreconcilable differences.

The ex couple signed off on their divorce on Monday, according to Jolie's lawyers, as reported by People magazine.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer said in a statement.

"This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

The statement also read that both parties have requested a jury trial lasting 10 to 15 days and have agreed to participate in a settlement conference or mediation session as a form of alternative dispute resolution. In his case management statement, Pitt agreed to mediation.

The pair continue to fight over the French winery they bought together, Château Miraval, which is not connected to their divorce proceedings.