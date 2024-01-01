Kate Beckinsale thanks fans for support amid 'rough' year

Kate Beckinsale has thanked her fans for their ongoing support amid her "rough" year.

Over the course of 2024, the English actress has been open about the ups and downs in her personal life, including health issues and grieving the loss of her stepfather Roy Battersby. The TV director died at the age of 87 in January.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kate shared a montage of photos taken throughout the year, including snaps of her crying, sitting in a hospital bed, at home with her mother Judy Loe, attending red carpet events, and spending time with her pets.

"2024 kicked my a*s about as hard as 2023 did," she began. "I know a lot people have had (a) rough year or two or three or ten. I'm so sorry for anyone experiencing loss, fear, betrayal, or loneliness in their grief."

Kate went on to credit her 5.6 million followers for always being there.

"(I'm) very grateful to anyone who showed me kindness and made space for me and held my hand as I walked into this strange new world. Thanks," the 51-year-old added.

The post comes a day after Kate shared a candid post in which she hit out at leaders in the entertainment industry for not doing enough to support women.

The Underworld star recounted how she was once forced to by publicist to do a photoshoot the day after she suffered a miscarriage.

She also claimed that she had been "gaslit" when she made a complaint about an "unsafe fight situation on two different films" that left her injured and found herself being "blamed and ostracised" for speaking out.