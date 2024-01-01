Legendary BBC radio host Johnnie Walker dies aged 79

Legendary BBC radio host Johnnie Walker has died at the age of 79.

The radio star was a host on Radio 1 from 1969 until he transferred over to Radio 2 in 1997 where he continued to helm shows until his retirement in October this year.

He stepped back from presenting after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis - a lung condition that can cause difficulty breathing.

Confirming his death on New Year's Eve, the radio star's wife, Tiggy Walker, said in a statement, "I couldn't be more proud of Johnnie - how he kept broadcasting almost to the end and with what dignity and grace he coped with his debilitating lung disease.

"He remained his charming, humorous self to the end, what a strong amazing man. It has been a rollercoaster ride from start to finish."

She added, "And if I may say - what a day to go. He'll be celebrating New Year's Eve with a stash of great musicians in heaven. One year on from his last live show. God bless that extraordinary husband of mine who is now in a place of peace."

A BBC spokesperson added, "Everyone at Radio 2 is heartbroken about the passing of Johnnie, a much loved broadcasting legend... The airwaves simply won't be the same again."