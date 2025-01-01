Karen Spencer accuses ex Charles of ending marriage via text

Karen Spencer has accused her ex-husband, Earl Charles Spencer, of telling her that he wanted a divorce via text message.

She has further alleged that he and his new partner, Dr Cat Jarman, launched a bullying campaign against her, according to new court documents.

The High Court documents are part of Spencer's defence to Jarman's suit that she misused private information regarding Jarman's multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

In the new documents, the outgoing Right Honourable Countess Spencer outlines the reasons she says she felt justified to discuss that information with her circle, given that she had just learned her husband was having an affair.

"Insofar as Lady Spencer shared the information in question with her immediate family, or close friends and associates, she did so in a way which was entirely justified and legitimate in the circumstances, as part of processing and coming to terms with her husband's sudden and cruel request for a divorce," Karen Spencer's filing states.

According to the documents, Spencer claims that on 19 March 2024, her husband of 13 years - the younger brother of the late Princess Diana - "informed her that their marriage was over" and "did this by text message".

The former Countess also notes that the "actions and manner" by which both her ex and Jarman have pursued the legal situation are "oppressive and bullying".