Chloe Grace Moretz appears to confirm engagement to Kate Harrison

Chloe Grace Moretz has seemingly confirmed her engagement to Kate Harrison.

The Kick Ass actress, 27, shared a picture of her and her model girlfriend showing off matching rings on their left hands, along with a carousel of other images.

"Happiest New Year, so thankful for what this year has brought," she wrote. "The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year."

The couple were first linked romantically in 2018 and have largely kept their relationship out of the limelight.

It wasn't until 2021 when Chloe confirmed she was in a "long-term relationship," telling the i Paper in 2022, "I like to keep my private life private. And I really enjoy that."

The couple first sparked engagement rumours when they were seen wearing matching rings during a trip to Disneyland earlier this year.

Kate, 34, was previously linked to Nick Simmons, the reality star son of musician Gene Simmons. Chloe previously dated Brooklyn Beckham, before they split in 2018. At the time she told how it's "nearly impossible" for someone who works in the entertainment industry to date someone who isn't in the same industry.

Earlier this year, Chloe came out publicly as gay. She wrote on Instagram that she "believes in the need for legal protections that protect the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman."