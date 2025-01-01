Amy Poehler marks New Year by taking part in icy Polar Plunge

Amy Poehler jumps into freezing cold water for the Polar Bear Plunge event every New Year's Day.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers podcast, hosts Seth and Josh Meyers asked the Parks and Recreation star what she plans to do during the holiday break.

In response, Amy explained that she heads to Coney Island, New York each New Year to take part in an annual event in which people dive into the icy water of the Atlantic Ocean.

"A holiday ritual that I started as an adult that I hope to continue is the New Year's Day Polar (Bear) Plunge," she said. "I don't just do it because it's my last name, I do it because I feel like the cold water has cleansed me of my previous year's sins and (to) get my head straight for what's ahead. So, I go to Coney Island, I jump in the water with the rest of the crazy people, and I'm going to be doing that again this year."

Amy then admitted that her yearly adventure doesn't really fit with the theme of the podcast.

"So, it's not really a trip, I guess it is a trip in that it takes your mind to crazy places, man. It's kind of an existential trip," the 53-year-old joked.

Elsewhere in the chat, Amy noted that she didn't have any Christmas stories to share from her childhood.

"I don't have any holiday stories about going away for the holidays. My family always stayed in the Boston area for Christmas, and we just drove from town to town visiting various relatives. But we never went anywhere warm or anywhere cold," she added.