Tom Holland recounts breaking up a fight in a supermarket

Tom Holland has recalled breaking up a physical fight between two strangers in a supermarket.

The 28-year-old British actor is well known for playing Marvel superhero Spider-Man in a string of blockbuster movies.

But he became a real-life hero when he intervened between two angry shoppers at his local supermarket - and he has his big-screen role to thank.

Speaking to Men's Health, the actor revealed he jumped between two men and pull them apart, recounting, "They're like going at it, right behind me.

"I can see that he's recognised me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, 'I'm really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down.' So, yeah, I go to the supermarket."

Keeping in super-hero shape is an exhausting process for the actor - and he shared details of one of the brutal workouts he endures to maintain his muscles.

He detailed, "A Monday morning would be this hour-long workout: one pullup, two dips, three pushups, four sit-ups, five squats-that's round one-and you basically go all the way up to 10, so the last round is 10, 20, 30, 40, 50."

He then explained that he does the same again in reverse to round off the workout, explaining, "And then you'll go all the way back down to 1. That is a monster workout."