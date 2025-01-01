Daniel Craig expresses concern that social media is killing children

Daniel Craig has hit out at social media companies to share his concern platforms are killing children.

The 56-year-old Bond star is a father-of-two - sharing a 33-year-old daughter named Ella with ex-wife Fiona Loudon, and a six-year-old daughter named Grace with current wife Rachel Weisz, 54.

Speaking to W Magazine, Craig opened up about his thoughts on social media - and compared the impact it is having on the mental health of children to the physical impact smoking has on bodies.

Asked what his biggest pet peeve is, he replied, "Social media - what it's doing to our kids. It's smoking, as far as I'm concerned. It's killing them."

Craig and Weisz have been married since 2011 and have kept their young daughter out of the spotlight - while his older daughter is an actress and model with an impressive social media following of her own.

Elsewhere in his interview, Craig revealed that he is often left star-struck by people that he meets who are famous - despite the fact he has been in the limelight himself since 1992.

He revealed, "Anybody who's slightly famous, I get starstruck and lose the ability to speak, or go verbless."

And sharing an amusing anecdote about an encounter with a fellow mega-star, he said, "Meeting Steven Spielberg for the first time was quite something. I told him a really, really, really dirty joke. He had already cast me in Munich, so it was fine."