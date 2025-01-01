Angelina Jolie hits out at 'liars' following Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie has blasted "liars" following her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress was married to 61-year-old Pitt in 2014 after almost a decade of romance - but they split in 2016 and their divorce was finally settled this week.

In her first post-divorce interview, Jolie hit out at people who lie, telling W Magazine, "My pet peeve is somebody who is a liar... Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel."

She continued, "There's a big version of that - and I'm not trying to be heavy about it - but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are. I think a lot of people don't say what they mean."

While Jolie did not specify if there were any liars in particular she had issue with, her words went public the same week her divorce was finalised.

The star filed to end her marriage eight years ago with the settlement dragging out due to a range of issues that took a long time to finalise - including what would become of their £132 million French estate and winery.

The Tomb Raider actress's attorney, James Simon, said in a statement this week, "She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family."

He added, "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."