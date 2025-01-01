Ricky Gervais takes aim at Hollywood in fantasy Golden Globes 2025 roast

Ricky Gervais has slammed Hollywood stars in suggested jokes for the 2025 Golden Globes.

The 63-year-old British comedy star drew gasps when he cracked jokes about the A-List talent in the room when he hosted the awards ceremony in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2020.

The 2025 event, which will be broadcast from Beverly Hills on Sunday, is to be hosted by American stand-up Nikki Glaser - but Gervais has revealed what jokes he would make if the role was his.

Taking to X on Friday, he wrote, "Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday. It's been a pretty good year for material."

He then shared his opening gambit, writing, "Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

"What a year it's been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren't content with only being part of the 2nd biggest pedo ring in the world."

He then cracked a joke at the expense of NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake - who was arrested for driving while intoxicated in June 2024.

Gervais typed, "Justin Timberlake was convicted of Drink Driving. If he'd have gone to jail he'd have heard the words 'Sexy Back' a lot more often."