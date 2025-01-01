Zoe Saldana reveals her first kiss was with a girl

Zoe Saldana has revealed her first-ever kiss was with a female friend.

The 46-year-old Emilia Pérez star has been married to Italian artist Marco Perego since 2013 and they are parents to sons Zen, seven, and nine-year-old twins Cy and Bowie.

In an interview with W Magazine, Saldana reflected on her youth and candidly revealed she practised kissing with female friends.

Recalling when she had her first kiss, the actress said, "It was with a girl. I must have been 13 or 14. I was that girl who said, 'Let's play house!' And that's why I wasn't invited to play at people's houses.

"So I was already kissing a whole bunch of girls by the time I was 13 or 14. Girls are better kissers."

Opening up about her childhood crushes, she went on to praise two of the most iconic - and androgynous - stars of the '80s and '90s.

She said, "Prince and Annie Lennox. There was just something androgynous about them. I love a woman who's masculine and a man who is feminine. I find that to be really sexy."

Saldana made her big screen debut in the iconic 2000 dance film Centre Stage where she played conflicted ballerina Eva Rodriguez.

Revealing she has been encouraging her children to get into dance, she said, "At least my twins are tapping. My younger one, he couldn't give a s**t who is dancing.

"He wants to be Cristiano Ronaldo; he wants to be Lionel Messi. But my twins are very much like, 'Yo, girls are in there? They're dancing hip-hop?' And they'll dance."